$195.36 Million in Sales Expected for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.00 million and the highest is $209.22 million. Ecovyst reported sales of $147.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year sales of $790.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $732.80 million to $825.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $836.63 million, with estimates ranging from $773.10 million to $876.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ecovyst from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ecovyst from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecovyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet upgraded Ecovyst from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecovyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

In other news, Director Kevin Michael Fogarty bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $394,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Feehan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 361,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,898.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,519,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 644,986 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ECVT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 7,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.39.

Ecovyst Inc provides specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment offers sulfuric acid recycling services for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

