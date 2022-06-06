2,316 Shares in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Bought by Mirova

Mirova acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.78.

Shares of RY traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $105.89. 3,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.995 per share. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.01%.

About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.