24,456 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,456 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.21. The company had a trading volume of 36,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,362. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $80.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,250 ($28.47) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,467.52.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

