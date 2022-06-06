25,000 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in eBay by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 286,227 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 74,647 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 240,897 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,822 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,331,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 111,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.16%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.31.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

