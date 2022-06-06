294,765 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 294,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 382,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,447,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 867,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 45,752 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,042. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

