$3.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) will announce $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.
Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion.
Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 36,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,366,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.91. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.
