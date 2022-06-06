$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) to announce $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.32 billion to $15.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.33 billion to $16.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 4,449,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000,000 after acquiring an additional 711,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. 3,079,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,563. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $38.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

