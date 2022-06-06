$301.37 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to report $301.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $369.87 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $258.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. 8,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,077. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ProAssurance by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

