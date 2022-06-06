$32.90 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.00 million and the lowest is $32.80 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $139.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $139.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $173.15 million, with estimates ranging from $172.00 million to $174.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.98% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

AXGN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

AxoGen stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 181,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 9.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55,443 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 92,543 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 48.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,486,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 157,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

