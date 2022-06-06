$363.48 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $363.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $373.30 million and the lowest is $357.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $331.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.17.

PNFP traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 432,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $111.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 290.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 135.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 228,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

