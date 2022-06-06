$4.61 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) will report sales of $4.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.57 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year sales of $18.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.69 billion to $18.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.98 billion to $19.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. BCE’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

BCE stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.26. 644,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCE has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in BCE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $653,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BCE by 88.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BCE by 42.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,606,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BCE by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

