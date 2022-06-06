$40.00 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.48 million and the highest is $41.70 million. SmartFinancial posted sales of $32.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $161.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.19 million to $166.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $180.26 million, with estimates ranging from $172.90 million to $190.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

SmartFinancial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 16,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $438.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.69. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 95,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.