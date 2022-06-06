5,209,960 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,209,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,211,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.13% of Ford Motor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 431,846 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 38,394 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 523,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,869,000 after buying an additional 301,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,256,782 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,103,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F opened at $13.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

