$60.16 Million in Sales Expected for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Semrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the highest is $60.50 million. Semrush posted sales of $45.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Semrush will report full-year sales of $249.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.00 million to $250.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $312.38 million, with estimates ranging from $309.91 million to $314.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semrush.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,820 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 828,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after purchasing an additional 207,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in Semrush by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 4,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,695. Semrush has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.20 and a beta of 2.53.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

