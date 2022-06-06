672,998 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by MIC Capital Management UK LLP

MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 672,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 7.8% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.22% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

QSR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

