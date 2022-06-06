672,998 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by MIC Capital Management UK LLP

MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 672,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $40,838,000. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 7.8% of MIC Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MIC Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.22% of Restaurant Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,756,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.
QSR stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 15,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.
Several analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.27.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- Insiders And Institutions Drive Consolidated Edison To New Highs
- Baidu: Leading the Way in AI Cloud
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.