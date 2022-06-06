805,579 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Bought by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 805,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRM. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $128,628,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $128,192,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $117,023,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $89,590,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $65,283,000.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Perimeter Solutions news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu bought 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $13,840,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,840,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:PRM traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,249. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.57.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

