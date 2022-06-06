$92.24 Million in Sales Expected for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) to post $92.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.67 million and the lowest is $87.74 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $126.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $421.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.03 million to $488.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.62 million, with estimates ranging from $395.88 million to $674.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canopy Growth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,319,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,196. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.59. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,878,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,715,000 after acquiring an additional 273,778 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after acquiring an additional 586,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 34.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,813,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 722,277 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 147.8% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 240.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

