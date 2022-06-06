Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

NYSE:ANF opened at $20.36 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.84.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

