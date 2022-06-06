Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,616,000 after acquiring an additional 290,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,976,000 after purchasing an additional 205,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $304.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.03. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

