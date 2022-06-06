Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,256.80% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 56,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $895,780.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,291 shares of company stock worth $2,694,941. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.76. 10,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,041. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $982.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

