Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acutus Medical Inc. is an arrhythmia management company. It focused on the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus Medical Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

AFIB has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.03. Acutus Medical has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 127.21% and a negative net margin of 740.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director R Scott Huennekens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 507,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,355.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after acquiring an additional 996,088 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 424,669 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 461.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 481,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 395,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

