Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 585.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

