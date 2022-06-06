AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.69.
AES stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 95,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,860,734. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of AES by 1,223.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AES (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
