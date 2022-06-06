AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $39,866.00

AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $114,035.67 and approximately $39,866.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.01572924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00045224 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.55 or 0.00393154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00030956 BTC.

About AFEN Blockchain

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

