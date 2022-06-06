Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Position Boosted by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after acquiring an additional 379,178 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Aflac by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,889,000 after acquiring an additional 245,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AFL traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.59. 11,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,375. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.68. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $764,809 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

