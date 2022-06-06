Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.95) to €4.00 ($4.30) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.52) to €4.40 ($4.73) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.17) to €1.70 ($1.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

