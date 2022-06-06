Akroma Hits Market Cap of $12,056.48 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $12,056.48 and $15.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.87 or 0.05925538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00070835 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 192.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.