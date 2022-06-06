Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Up 7.9%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.81 and last traded at $100.54. 376,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,982,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.21.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $6.89. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

