AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $60,287.57

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $60,287.57 and $12.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.