Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $147.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.50 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $373.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year sales of $614.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $613.80 million to $615.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $652.65 million, with estimates ranging from $649.30 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 6,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,969.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,419. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $439,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,097,000 after buying an additional 1,033,924 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $16,809,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.41. 52,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $23.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

