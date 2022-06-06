Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €22.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Alstom in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO opened at €26.57 ($28.57) on Thursday. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($27.58) and a one year high of €37.37 ($40.18). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €26.17.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.