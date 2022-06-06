Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.56.

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $65.60 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -115.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.26.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,415,929 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Ambarella by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 194,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ambarella by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Ambarella by 551.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Ambarella by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

