AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $991.70 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $444.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 154.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,304,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,679,426. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.73.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $430,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,658 shares of company stock worth $4,719,195. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.