American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

NYSE AXL opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,603,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 233,160 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 17.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 33.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,811,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 449,601 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

