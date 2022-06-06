AmonD (AMON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $657.00

AmonD (AMON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AmonD has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. AmonD has a total market cap of $849,402.22 and $657.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.74 or 0.00778887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00417628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000266 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 838,230,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

