Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $59.42 million and $2.12 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 57,518,207 coins and its circulating supply is 57,288,500 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

