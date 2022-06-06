Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $165.24 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.81 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

