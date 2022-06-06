Analysts Anticipate Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Announce $8.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) will report $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.00 and the lowest is $6.80. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 369%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $30.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.85 to $35.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $50.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.41 to $70.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $532.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,112.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $414,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,884,000 after acquiring an additional 304,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 35,268 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $108.35. 12,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 3.65. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $107.80.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

