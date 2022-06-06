Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). LiveVox reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

Get LiveVox alerts:

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 90.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.50%. The company had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.91 million.

LVOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveVox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveVox by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 72,052,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LiveVox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LiveVox by 49.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 439,076 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 0.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,055,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVOX stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,646. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

LiveVox Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and markets cloud-based contact-center-as-a-service customer engagement platform primarily in the United States. Its products include Contact Manager and Extract, Transform, and Load Tools, a database layer that functions as a repository and orchestration layer for customers and their customer records; U-CRM, a visual layer that provides relevant customer details to agents; U-Ticket that creates support tickets and tracks all the relevant details to solve issues; U-Script, a visual agent flow tool to provide guidance and visual navigation to agents; and Attempt Supervisor, which enables contact centers to set rules and restrictions relative to the number of voice calls attempted to any particular phone number and/or account.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveVox (LVOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveVox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveVox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.