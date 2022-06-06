Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the highest is $5.57 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $19.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.11 million to $19.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.92 million, with estimates ranging from $29.94 million to $31.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MDWD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 94,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,178. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a market cap of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.25. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

