Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.
Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $512.62. 7,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.18. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $351.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.
Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.