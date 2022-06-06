Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $512.62. 7,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.18. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $351.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

