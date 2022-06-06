Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post $0.97 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 377.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

LUV traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

