Analysts Anticipate Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post $0.97 EPS

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 377.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

LUV traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.16. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 44,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.1% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.