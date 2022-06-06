Analysts Expect Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Aterian posted earnings per share of ($0.80) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aterian.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATER. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aterian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

ATER stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.06. 2,009,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,893. The stock has a market cap of $190.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. Aterian has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

In other news, insider Yaniv Zion Sarig sold 166,127 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $445,220.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

