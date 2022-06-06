Analysts Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.88. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $96.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 2,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 23,746 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $698,132.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 96,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,918,257 in the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,743 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

