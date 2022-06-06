Analysts Expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $199.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will post sales of $199.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year sales of $787.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.66. 183,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,716. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

