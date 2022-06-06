Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) to announce $79.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.40 million to $83.00 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $86.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year sales of $317.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.80 million to $331.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $362.00 million, with estimates ranging from $345.10 million to $377.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,217,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 225,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,629. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.69 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.34%.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

