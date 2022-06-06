Analysts Expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) will post $1.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.80 million. KemPharm reported sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $20.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.69 million to $22.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.93 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $54.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KemPharm in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter valued at $187,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KemPharm by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of KemPharm by 877.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 162,291 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMPH stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.70.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

