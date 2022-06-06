Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.77. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

