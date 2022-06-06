Analysts Expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.59. 78,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,547. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

