Analysts Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target at $8.60

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCO. Bank of America upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 50.06%. The business had revenue of $787.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

